George Santos Is Latest House Republican to Go Scorched Earth on a Colleague
DIZZYING DRAMA
In yet another spat between House Republicans on Thursday, Rep. George Santos (R-NY) attacked his GOP colleague Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR) by bringing up his familial troubles. Santos took aim at Womack’s 36-year-old son, James Womack, mentioning his recent arrest on drug and gun charges. “Instead of being home, taking care of your son, you’re sitting pretty in the swamp,” Santos wrote. “Listen, I have been respectful of my colleagues through this process but I’m sick and tired of people with glass houses casting stones at me.” The shot came in response to a post in which Womack—referencing the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil—joked about Santos still being in officer after he survived an expulsion vote on Wednesday, despite being caught lying about nearly his entire campaign bio and indicted for allegedly stealing money from donors. The bizarre argument came just hours after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took to social media to publicly insult fellow Republicans in a bizarre tirade of her own.