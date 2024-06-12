George Santos Granted Access to Holiday Hotspot Ahead of Criminal Trial
COURT IS HARD WORK
A judge on Tuesday granted permission for scandal-plagued former congressman George Santos to travel frequently to the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania for the summer. Santos is facing federal fraud charges and, though the vacation hotspot is a short drive from New York and New Jersey, he must ask a judge if he wants to travel outside of New York City, Long Island and Washington, D.C. Last week, a Santos lawyer put in a request to Judge Joanna Seybert asking for a pass to allow him to make weekly trips to Tobyhanna, which was granted Tuesday. Despite already being given the OK to visit the region, a legal filing obtained by the Associated Press states that Santos had hoped to make weekly trips and did not want to submit a request with each visit. When pressed by the Associated Press, a lawyer for Santos retorted: “Slow news day?” The Poconos region is popular for its resorts, water attractions, outdoor activities and hailed for its natural beauty, including 150 lakes and a number of small, historic towns. Santos’ trial in Long Island is expected to get underway in September.