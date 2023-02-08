Santos Gripes Mitt Romney’s SOTU Dressing-Down ‘Wasn’t Very Mormon of Him’
‘REPREHENSIBLE’
So much for “love thy neighbor.” Rep. George Santos (R-NY) on Wednesday struck back after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) confronted him on the House floor minutes before President Joe Biden was set to deliver the State of the Union on Tuesday night. “It’s not the first time in history that I’ve been told to shut up and go to the back of the room, especially by people who come from a privileged background,” Santos told reporters in a Capitol hallway. “I’m never gonna shut up and go to the back of the room. I think it’s reprehensible the senator would say such a thing to me… It wasn’t very Mormon of him.” Romney reportedly called Santos “an ass” in their tense exchange, and later told reporters, “Given the fact he’s under ethics investigation, he should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet, instead of parading in front of the president and people coming into the room.” He also called Santos “a sick puppy.” On Tuesday night, Santos tweeted, “Hey @MittRomney just a reminder that you will NEVER be PRESIDENT!”