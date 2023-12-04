Now former-Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has wasted no time turning his congressional expulsion lemons into lemonade, apparently signing up to sell personalized videos through Cameo.

The indicted ex-lawmaker, who last week became just the sixth person in American history to be expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives, is now apparently prepared to send fans a personalized video for $150 a pop—making him a slightly more affordable entry in Cameo’s political commentators category than Sarah Palin ($199), but pricier than Roger Stone ($100).

Santos’ apparent profile on the site—which is also being promoted in the bio of his X account—describes Santos as a “Former congressional ‘icon’” and the “Expelled member of Congress from New York City.”

Santos has yet to publicly acknowledge or promote his purported new money-making venture aside from the X link. The Daily Beast has contacted him for comment. If legitimate, the disgraced Republican’s fans won’t have to wait for the release of the forthcoming movie about his life to get a load more Santos content in their lives.

HBO Films is set to make the film after optioning the rights to Mark Chiusano’s book The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos, according to Variety. Chiusano recently told MSNBC columnist Marisa Kabas that he believed Santos to be “the kind of guy who would really relish a second act, whether that’s Dancing With the Stars or being on Cameo.”

Santos was ousted from Congress on Friday in what was the third attempt by his colleagues to get rid of him. Lawmakers supported the expulsion resolution 311 to 114 in the wake of a damning report from the House Ethics Committee that concluded Santos exploited “every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit.”

The report claimed that he’d spent campaign cash on personal luxuries including Botox treatments, designer clothes, and OnlyFans content. On Friday, Santos continued to dismiss the report as being “littered in hyperbole” and “opinion.” He has also pleaded not guilty to 23 felonies relating to alleged wrongdoing relating to both his campaign and personal finances.

Santos characterized the fateful vote to kick him out of Congress as “bullying” on Friday morning. After his expulsion was confirmed, he told reporters outside the Capitol: “Why would I want to stay here? To hell with this place.”

With his political career in ruins, exactly what Santos plans to do next remains unclear. Those eager to find out might want to send him a Cameo request.