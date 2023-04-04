CHEAT SHEET
George Santos Heckled in Chaotic Scene Outside Manhattan Courthouse
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) showed up Tuesday morning at the Manhattan courthouse where Donald Trump is set to be arraigned in the afternoon, sparking a kerfuffle as reporters swarmed him and protesters heckled him. Santos was one of the few protesters there as reporters outnumbered those who turned out to show support for Trump. The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper used the opportunity to shout questions at Santos, asking the beleaguered Republican about his volleyball career and if he is “worried that this is becoming a circus.” “George, talk about your time running a circus!” he shouted. A scuffle also broke out between reporters clamoring for comment as Santos passed through.