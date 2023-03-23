George Santos Insists He’s ‘Very Close to Cleaning My Name’
WHATEVER YOU SAY
George Santos claims he is “very close to cleaning my name and reputation”—blaming “a conspiracy taking place between corrupt lawyers and unprofessional ‘journalists’” for the recent coverage of his myriad of lies concerning his personal and professional background. He made the comments on a tweet which recapped a Brazilian news story about the violent history of Santos’ former roommate, Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha, who accused the congressman of running a credit card skimming operation that he participated in. It’s unclear exactly how the report is exculpatory for Santos, however it appears he is insinuating a grand conspiracy between authorities and Trelha, who the Brazilian report claims was a fugitive from Brazilian police at the time he signed an affidavit alleging Santos’ wrongdoing. A representative for the congressman did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.