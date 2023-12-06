George Santos Is Making More Off Cameo Than His Old Salary
‘ABSOLUTE WHALE’
George Santos, who was expelled from office on Friday, is making more money off Cameo than his $174,000 congressional salary, according to Semafor. Santos has only been on the platform for two days, but users are paying $400–a huge jump from the initial cost of $75–for personalized videos from the former U.S. representative. Steven Galanis, the founder and CEO of Cameo, told Semafor that Santos “is going to be an absolute whale,” rivaling the debuts of celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Bon Jovi. The news website reported that he made an account after a staffer from former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s team recommended it to him. Santos took up the suggestion and has made over 150 videos, even pledging Tuesday evening that he would “crush another 60-70 tonight.” “Obviously there’s a monetary benefit–I’m not here doing it for charity–but the other aspect is to remind these assholes who think they’re holier-than-thou that they will be forgotten in history and I will live forever, period,” he said.