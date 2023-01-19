CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
George Santos Lashes Out at Media Over Drag Queen Claims
‘OBSESSION’
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) tore into the media on Thursday for what he described as the “categorically false” claim he used to perform as a drag queen. Images purporting to show Santos dressed in drag at a 2008 show in Brazil circulated Wednesday, along with interviews with a drag queen who said she knew Santos when he allegedly performed under the name “Kitara.” Santos, who backed Florida’s so-called Don’t Say Gay bill and aligned himself with the far right, dismissed the claims as the “most recent obsession from the media” in a statement on Twitter. “The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted nor fazed by this,” he wrote.