George Santos’ Mom Wasn’t Even in the U.S. on 9/11
NEW LIE JUST DROPPED
George Santos somehow stands accused of telling yet another lie—this time about the death of his mom. The fabulist congressman claimed on his campaign website and on social media that his mom was “in her office in the South Tower” on 9/11. In a 2021 tweet, he added that 9/11 claimed her life, yet he also claimed in another tweet that she died in 2016 from cancer. However, immigration records indicate Santos’ mother, Fatima Devolder, wasn’t even in the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001. When she applied for a visa to enter the U.S. in 2003 from Brazil, Devolder stated she hadn’t been in the country since 1999. The immigration records were obtained through a FOIA request by an accountant and genealogy buff, Alex Calzareth, who passed them onto several media outlets Wednesday. Santos has already been exposed for falsifying his race, religion, resume, and his grandparents escaping the Holocaust, among other things.