George Santos’ Mystery Bail Signatories to be Unveiled, Judge Rules
REVEAL THEM
The names of the bail signatories Rep. George Santos has desperately tried to keep a secret must see the light of day, a judge ruled Tuesday. Santos’ lawyer Joseph Murray has begged the judge to keep the names under wraps and said Monday the serial fabulist would rather face time behind bars than reveal the identities of his three mystery payers, who covered the $500,000 bond in his fraud case involving 13 criminal charges—all of which he pleaded not guilty to. Murray expressed concern over the “media frenzy” surrounding the case and fears for the “health, safety and well being” of the bond guarantors, according to a court filing. The judge has given Santos until Friday to appeal the decision and will keep the names under seal in the meantime. The Hill has reached out to Murray and Santos’ congressional office for comment.