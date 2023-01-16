George Santos' NYU Lies Are Even More Brazen Than We Knew
HOW RICH
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was eager to blast young people for a lack of work ethic during a 2020 podcast appearance—all while making up his own. “I put myself through college and got an MBA from NYU and I have zero debt,” he said during an appearance on the Police Off The Cuff podcast during his initial (and failed) run for Congress. “I hate looking at youth today and seeing them sitting on their behinds and acting like, ‘Ugh, this is so hard.’” Santos never graduated from New York University or, in fact, any college or university—something he later owned up to two years and a successful run for Congress later. He also claimed during the exchange that his parents “helped where they could” while dealing with bankruptcy, though no official reports have shown his parents filed for bankruptcy. NYU estimates the total cost of attendance for a 2022-2023 student seeking a master's in business administration to be $123,253.