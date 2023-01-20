Santos’ Official Twitter Account Disappears Without Explanation
VANISHING ACT
The verified Twitter account for embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was suspended, restored, suspended again, then restored again Friday without any explanation. The congressional account for the freshman lawmaker is separate to his campaign account @Santos4Congress, which he uses more frequently to blast out various denials to his various scandals. Santos’ official account, @RepSantosNY03, which has a gray check mark to designate it as a “government or multilateral organization account,” was back up and running as of Friday afternoon. After Twitter users realized the account was suspended Friday morning without explanation from Twitter or Santos, the communications director for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said Santos’ account seemed to be restored, but it was suspended when Mediaite later visited the page.