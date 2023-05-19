The 29-Year-Old Long Islander Coming for George Santos’ Seat

Long Island native Zak Malamed is tired of Rep. George Santos’ shit. He’s so tired of it, that the 29-year-old Great Neck, New York resident, who happens to be one of Santos’ constituents, is vying for the accused serial liar’s seat in Congress.

“I truly never imagined that the most dishonest MAGA Republican of them all would be representing me and my home congressional district,” he says on the latest episode of The New Abnormal politics podcast.

“He’s not just a local embarrassment, he’s not just a statewide embarrassment, not just a national embarrassment. Over the past couple of months when I’ve been in both the UAE and Israel, I’ve had people come up to me and ask me about George Santos not knowing that he was my member of Congress. So he’s an international embarrassment,” he adds to TNA’s co-host Andy Levy.

Up until this point, Malamed worked behind the scenes to get others elected through The Next 50, an advocacy group that supports up-and-coming political candidates. But then Santos happened, and Malamed had enough. He took a step into the limelight, filing to run against Santos and oust the Republican.

He shares with Andy why he thinks Santos won in the district to begin with, how he thinks he’ll be different—and stand a chance to win—and his thoughts on Santos’ lies about being Jewish, something that Malamed took personally (“He really made a mockery of my Jewish faith,” he tells Andy.)

He also shares his stance on education, guns (he lost a friend to gun violence in 2020), and cops, with an answer that may surprise some progressive Democrats.

Also on this episode: TNA co-cost Danielle Moodie talks to State Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, of the “Sister Senators” in the South Carolina Senate—made up of three Republicans, one Democrat, and one Independent— who banded together to block an abortion ban in their state.

Her relationship with one of her Sister Senators on the other side of the aisle, Republican Katrina Shealy, goes way back, and was forged in an effort to combat the rampant sexism in the South Carolina state legislature.

She tells Danielle all about it.

