George Santos Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud and Identity Theft

George Santos, the serial grifter who ascended to a congressional seat only for his lies, crimes, and various shenanigans to drag him down, pleaded guilty on Monday to federal charges of aggravated identity theft and wire fraud.

The 36-year-old’s plea marks an end to a two-year legal saga and will see him avoid a criminal trial that had been set to kick off next month. He faces years behind bars when his sentence is handed down on Feb. 7. His charges carry a minimum of two years in prison and a maximum of 22 years.

As part of the deal with prosecutors, Santos must also pay more than $373,000 in restitution and $205,000 in forfeiture.

Last May, just months into his freshman term, Santos was indicted on 13 counts of defrauding donors to his 2022 House campaign and falsely claiming unemployment benefits. Five months later, prosecutors tacked on 10 more charges of aggravated identity theft and making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission.

Santos initially denied all wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the 23 charges against him. “I will fight the witch-hunt,” he assured reporters.

That the disgraced former lawmaker had changed his mind and started circling a plea deal was reported late last week.

“I understand that my actions have betrayed my supporters and constituents,” Santos said in court on Monday, his voice shaky, according to The Washington Post. “I am committed to making amends and learning from this experience.”

Santos was expelled from Congress last December by a vote of 311-114 after a House ethics committee found “substantial evidence” that he had misused campaign funds.

After an unsuccessful congressional bid in 2020—a loss that he, in the vein of former President Donald Trump, baldly refused to accept—Santos was swept into office in Nov. 2022, flipping his district and becoming the first openly gay non-incumbent Republican elected to federal office.

Just weeks after joining Congress, however, outlets like The New York Times began reporting that key parts of his resume and biography had been wholly fabricated.

Among his bogus claims: that he had ancestors who died in the Holocaust and had four of his employees at an unspecified company die in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. He also asserted, falsely, that he graduated from Baruch College and New York University, worked on Wall Street, and helped produce notorious Broadway flop Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.

Even as his term began showing the first signs of total meltdown, the scams and scandals kept accumulating. In January 2023, he was accused by a disabled Navy veteran of stealing from his service dog’s surgery fund.

Santos later acknowledged some of his lies, including an early claim that he’d never ever been a Brazilian drag queen. “I was young, and I had fun at a festival,” he said after photos surfaced of his alter ego, Kitara. “Sue me for having a life.”

