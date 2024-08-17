George Santos Reportedly Set to Plead Guilty in Fraud Case
WHOOPSIE!
Disgraced former New York Rep. George Santos will plead guilty to 23 felony charges in his campaign fraud case on Monday, according to multiple GOP donors who claim they were defrauded by Santos, who spoke with Talking Points Memo. “They told me that he is pleading guilty on Monday,” a donor told TPM, after the prosecutors notified them. “He should be held completely accountable and he is, as far as I can tell, guilty of quite a bit. I know for certain that he lied to my face.” Santos is facing charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, making false statements FEC, falsifying records, aggravated identity theft, access device fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to the United States House of Representatives, according to an October indictment. Santos previously pled not guilty in October but then his former campaign fundraiser, Sam Miele, took a plea deal in November in connection with wire fraud charges stemming from Santos’ campaign. Joseph Murray, Santos’ attorney, did not respond to TPM’s request for comment.