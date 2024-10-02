George Santos set the record straight about viral allegations that JD Vance wears eyeliner, claiming the Ohio senator’s smokey-eye is all natural.

“Vance does NOT use eye liner,” the disgraced former congressman-turned-internet personality posted to X on Tuesday night during the vice presidential debate.

According to Santos, Donald Trump’s running mate has long eyelashes that “cast a shadow on his waterline” while under studio lights. “Grow up people!” he added.

His claim follows remarks made by Vance’s wife, Usha, who dismissed rumors about her husband’s alleged makeup routine in August, telling Puck “I’ve always been jealous of those lashes.”

Still, users on X jokingly asserted that “if anyone would know” it would “definitely” be Santos. The ex-New York state representative, who pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges last month, sells $350 cameo videos and sometimes touts his glammed-out drag persona, Kitara Ravache.

While Santos did not respond to the drag-related banter, he did agree that Vance has “GORGEOUS” blue eyes.