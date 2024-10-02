Politicsvertical orientation badge

George Santos Says JD Vance’s ‘Eye Liner’ Is All Natural

MAYBE HE’S BORN WITH IT

Vance has a very flawed witness to whether he wears make-up—but he has definitely seen him up close.

Lily Mae Lazarus

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is interviewed by FOX News in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building before a vote to expel him from the House of Representatives on December 01, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

George Santos set the record straight about viral allegations that JD Vance wears eyeliner, claiming the Ohio senator’s smokey-eye is all natural.

“Vance does NOT use eye liner,” the disgraced former congressman-turned-internet personality posted to X on Tuesday night during the vice presidential debate.

According to Santos, Donald Trump’s running mate has long eyelashes that “cast a shadow on his waterline” while under studio lights. “Grow up people!” he added.

His claim follows remarks made by Vance’s wife, Usha, who dismissed rumors about her husband’s alleged makeup routine in August, telling Puck “I’ve always been jealous of those lashes.”

Still, users on X jokingly asserted that “if anyone would know” it would “definitely” be Santos. The ex-New York state representative, who pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges last month, sells $350 cameo videos and sometimes touts his glammed-out drag persona, Kitara Ravache.

While Santos did not respond to the drag-related banter, he did agree that Vance has “GORGEOUS” blue eyes.

