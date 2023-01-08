George Santos’ Sketchiness Isn’t Ending Any Time Soon

The more Daily Beast politics reporter Roger Sollenberger uncovers about George Santos—the latest being that his sister Tiffany Santos is being evicted from her Queens apartment that Santos recently moved into—the more questions he has.

Sollenberger joined Danielle Moodie, co-host of The New Abnormal podcast, on this bonus episode of the show to talk about everything he knows so far about “liar” Santos and all the things that don’t add up, including his and Tiffany’s sketchy living situation.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Fishy thing 1: “I’ve found that there is a pending eviction against his sister. Now, typically, that’s not really the stuff of news, right, the financial life of a candidate’s sister, but in this case, it absolutely is,” Roger tells Danielle. “The place that she’s facing eviction from is pertinent in a number of ways. One of 'em is that Santos moved into this place after The New York Times story broke [about the congressman’s alleged lies]. He says that he’s living there. He also has used this address, however, while he was, I guess, not living there, as the address for his $705,000 worth of campaign finance loans.”

Roger points out that there are a lot of questions about those loans, such as where they come from. And he goes into that, too, in this episode.

But fishy thing 2 about the apartment eviction situation is this:

“Two weeks before the federal government paid about $30,000 to [her] landlord, Tiffany Santos was somehow able to pay $8,700 to a top ally of George Santos. Where does she get that money? That’s not typical either. Campaign finance experts say that this does raise questions about whether that money was in fact her money,” he adds.

Roger is confident that this is just the beginning of the Santos saga and shares why.

“It just looks sort of like an endless story.”

Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.