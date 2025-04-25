George Santos Sobs as He Learns Fate in Corruption Case

Disgraced former MAGA congressman George Santos will spend the rest of President Donald Trump’s presidency in prison.

Santos was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison on Friday after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft last year, the New York Times reported.

Santos’ sentencing comes after he told NYT that he hoped for mercy in his case but claimed that he would not be seeking an official pardon from Trump—who he has staunchly supported. Santos also said he wished to serve his prison term in solitary confinement out of fears for his safety.

“The president knows my predicament,” Santos told NYT on Wednesday. “It’s not like it’s a secret. If the president thinks I’m worthy of any level of clemency that is bestowed upon him, he can go ahead and do it, but for me to seek a pardon is to deny accountability and responsibility.”

Judge Joanna Seybert of the Federal District Court in Central Islip, New York, dressed Santos down for his “lies” as she handed down the sentence.

“Mr. Santos, words have consequences. You got elected with your words, most of which were lies,” said Seybert, according to NYT.

Santos, who was given until July 25 to surrender, sobbed as he was handed the sentence, reported The Daily Mail.

“I offer my deepest apologies,” he told the judge. “I cannot rewrite the past, but I can control the road ahead.”

Santos became the first member of Congress to be expelled from the House without having been convicted of a crime. Santos was removed in a 311–114 vote on Dec. 1, 2023, as accusations of campaign finance mismanagement, fabrication, and false claims about his personal and professional life, followed him in his wake. Those claims included that he was Jewish, a volleyball star at Baruch College, and worked for Goldman Sachs.

The New York Times reported that Santos used donor money to fund a lavish lifestyle, including buying Botox, subscriptions to OnlyFans and luxury clothing.

According to his guilty plea agreement made last year, Santos, 36, must pay at least $373,749.97 in restitution and forfeit over $200,000.

Santos’ lawyers hoped to secure a two-year prison sentence, the minimum for his crimes, but prosecutors had pushed, citing his likelihood of offending again.

In a sentencing memo, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York ripped Santos for “greed” and said his “unparalleled crimes” had “made a mockery” of the country’s election system.

The Daily Beast has contacted Santos for comment.