George Santos’ ‘Soft on Crime’ Tweet Has Aged Like Milk
OH, THE IRONY
George Santos once ran a tough-on-crime campaign built on ensuring that “criminals are sent to prison.” But on Wednesday, the Republican congressman turned himself in after being charged in a 13-count indictment of crimes including fraud, money laundering, and lying to Congress. “The Democrats soft-on-crime policies emptied our jails, eliminated cash bail, and essentially given criminals a get-out-of-jail-free card,” Santos tweeted in October, shortly before getting elected to represent New York’s third Congressional district. “As your Congressman, I will ensure that criminals are sent to prison to do their time.” Now, the law-and-order congressman is in federal custody and facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted of all 13 charges.