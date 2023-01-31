George Santos Stepping Down From His Committees: Reports

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) told House Republicans Tuesday he will step down from his committee assignments, according to multiple reports.

Santos told his Republican colleagues that he planned to recuse himself from serving on House committees during a closed-door meeting, GOP aides told CBS News. He had been assigned to the House Small Business Committee and the Science and Technology Committee earlier this month.

His decision to step away from the panels comes the day after Santos met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Capitol Hill amid rising calls for Santos to resign over a slew of lies told about his personal life and professional experience, as well as questions over his campaign spending.

