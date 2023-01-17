Santos Will Be Rewarded for His Lies With House Committee Spots, McCarthy Says
BECAUSE OF COURSE
Despite his revolving door of lies, Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will be seated on House committees, Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday. While McCarthy said last week that Santos shouldn’t be seated on any top committees like Appropriations, Ways and Means, Financial Services or Energy and Commerce, he didn’t rule the fabulist freshman lawmaker out from serving on all committees. McCarthy argued voters sent Santos to serve but conceded Monday that he “always had a few questions” about Santos’ résumé, which appeared to be entirely fabricated, along with most aspects of his life story. “I try to stick by the Constitution. The voters elected him to serve. If there is a concern, and he has to go through the Ethics [Committee], let him move through that,” McCarthy said. “He will continue to serve.” Santos supported McCarthy’s speakership bid as it went through a chaotic 15 rounds of voting earlier this month.