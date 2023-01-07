No Lie: George Santos Sworn Into Congress Next to Gaetz, Boebert

Read it at New York Post
Serial liar George Santos was sworn into Congress early Saturday, standing next to Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Lauren Boebert. The swearing-in had been delayed by the protracted battle over Kevin McCarthy’s ultimately successful quest to become speaker of the House. Santos has been facing calls to resign amid revelations that he lied about everything from his education, job history, family background and wealth. He also has an unresolved criminal case in Brazil and federal investigators in the United States sniffing around.