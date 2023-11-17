George Santos Teases Tell-All Press Conference on ‘My Year From Hell’
‘POLITICS IS DIRTY’
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) issued yet another aggrieved statement Thursday night following the release of a damning House Ethics Committee report which found that the freshman congressman “sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit.” In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, Santos said he has endured a “year from Hell,” during which time he discovered just how “dirty” the game of politics really is. “What the ‘ethics committee’ did today was not part of due process, what they did was poison the jury pool on my ongoing investigation with the DOJ. This was a dirty biased act and one that tramples all over my rights,” he wrote, adding that he planned to hold a press conference in two weeks’ time that would share more information on his plight. “Press conference November 30th at 8am on The Capitol steps, I encourage ALL members of the press to attend.”