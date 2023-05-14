George Santos Thinks People Hate Him Because He’s ‘Regular’

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) calls himself “regular” in a recent clip that The New Abnormal politics podcast hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie get to listen and respond to in this bonus episode of the show.

The federally charged George Santos was explaining his reasoning for why people don’t like him on the YouTube and podcast show “Macrodosing” released three weeks ago.

“I'm like a regular person that just contradicts a lot of the isms and narratives out there, and it pisses people off both on the right and on the left. I make no excuses for that. I think that's a superpower,” he says, dodging the question about his charges. “I was already always gonna be a nuisance just for the simple fact that I went against a grain.”

“He is a nuisance, but it is not for the reasons he thinks,” quips Danielle, who makes the astute comparison of Santos to the show “Inventing Anna.”

“I want there to be an actual movie,” adds Andy. He even has a casting choice in mind for Santos.

Also in this episode, Andy and Danielle respond to the 2018 recording of Gov. Ron DeSantis doing debate prep with Rep. Matt Gaetz, who says he’s “aggressive” like Donald Trump.

Then Andy Levy chats with Marcus Flowers, who ran against Marjorie Taylor Greene in the 2022 election, on what sets his new Mission: Democracy PAC apart from the Lincoln Project and why he thinks it can help candidates win in super MAGA-influenced districts.

