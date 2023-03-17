George Santos Thinks the ‘Truth Still Matters Very Much’
SHAMELESS
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has insisted that he won’t cave into calls for him to resign and says he thinks “truth still matters.” The congressman has come under increasing pressure to step down as reports exposing his previous lies have stacked up since his election win in November. Santos is also facing a string of domestic and international investigations relating to fraud and campaign finance issues. “I was elected by the people to come here to represent them, and I do that every day,” Santos told the Associated Press in an interview published Friday. “It’s a hard job. If I said it was easy, I’d be lying to you—and I don’t think that’s what we want, right?” Santos was also asked if we’re now living in a “post-truth” era. “I think truth still matters very much,” he answered.