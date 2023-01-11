George Santos Told Local GOP Chair He Was a College Volleyball Champ
NEW LIE JUST DROPPED!
The Nassau County GOP called for freshman Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to resign on Wednesday—and in the process, offered up some eyebrow-raising new details about the admitted liar. Joseph Cairo, the group’s chairman, said he and Santos had many personal discussions that touched on their class backgrounds, wealth and success—and Santos once told him he was a star sportsman while at Baruch College. “[He] told me, I remember specifically, that he was into sports a little bit—that he was a star on the Baruch volleyball team and they had won the league championship,” recalled Cairo, to muted laughter and shocked faces behind him. “What can I tell ya?” he quipped. Santos has since admitted he never attended Baruch College. Cairo noted that party’s vetting practices will need to be “much deeper” and more thorough in future. “I’ve never seen it and I hope to never see it again,” he added.