George Santos Unleashes Sweary Attack on ‘Drag Nuns’
‘DAMN OFFENSIVE’
Former drag performer Rep. George Santos (R-NY) flew into a foul-mouthed diatribe against “drag nuns” on Wednesday. “I don’t usually swear but… The ‘Drag nuns’ can FUCK ALL THE WAY OFF!” the serial liar lawmaker tweeted. “The mockery they cast on the Catholic faith is DAMN offensive and WRONG!” It’s unclear what prompted Santos’ outburst, though the decision to invite a member of the drag activist organization Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to a Pride Month celebration in the California Assembly sparked Republican protests this week. It’s also unclear if Santos, who was charged with 13 felony counts including fraud and money laundering last month, considers himself a Catholic. He has variously described himself as “Jewish,” “Jew-ish,” as well as “Catholic,” once arguing: “I believe we’re all Jewish at the end because Jesus Christ is Jewish.”