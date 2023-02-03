George Santos: Volleyball Champ, Disney Star and Now... Broadway Producer?
SPIDER-SANTOS
Republican lawmaker and notorious fabulist George Santos may have one-upped himself once again. According to Bloomberg, Santos claimed to have been a producer on the musical Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark, an infamous Broadway debacle, during talks with potential donors during his 2021 congressional campaign. The show’s lead producer, Michael Cohl, denied Santos had any involvement, and his name appears nowhere on the playbill. In 2011, when the show first opened, Santos was in his 20s and still living in Brazil, and he began working at a Dish Network call center when he arrived in Queens later that year. Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, the most expensive Broadway musical in history, lost tens of millions of dollars and was plagued by multiple serious injuries on set. The production is yet another hilariously embellished extra-curricular activity Santos has put on his resume on top of being a college volleyball champ, and starring in Disney’s Hannah Montana and an Uma Thurman flick.