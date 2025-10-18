George Santos Wastes No Time Getting Back on Cameo
Former Rep. George Santos, 37, has already returned to Cameo after having his 87-month sentence commuted by President Donald Trump on Friday. The disgraced New York politician returned to the personalized video-making platform with an update to his bio that reads, “I’m back!!!” For $300, Santos will send a nearly minute-long video of anything from giving the customer a birthday message to life advice. Santos, who fabricated his life story for political clout, was convicted of stealing from donors and lying about his campaign fundraising. In a Dec. 2023 video shared by State Senator Megan Hunt, Santos said, “Screw the haters.” He added, “Look, they can boot me out of Congress but they can’t take away my good humor or my larger-than-life personality nor my good faith and the absolute pride I have for everything I’ve done.” The release of Santos, who was held for periods in solitary confinement, serves as a win for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had been pushing for a pardon for the convicted fraudster. Greene, who has been increasingly critical of Trump and her fellow Republicans in congress, celebrated his release by praising the president. She wrote on X, “THANK YOU President Trump for releasing George Santos!!”