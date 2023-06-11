George Soros Anoints 37-Year-Old Son Alex His Successor

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
In his first interview about being tapped to take over his father’s $25 billion business and philanthropy empire, George Soros’ son Alex says he is ”more political” than his dad and thinks the Democratic Party needs to “be better about being more patriotic and inclusive.” Although the 37-year-old is concerned about a possible Donald Trump comeback, he told The Wall Street Journal that “just because someone votes Trump doesn’t mean they’re lost or racist.” Alex’s older half-brother Jonathan was long thought to be heir apparent, but the Journal reports he had a falling out with his father.