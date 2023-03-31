George Soros Pushes Back on Claims He’s Backing Trump Prosecutor: ‘I Don’t Know Him’
‘FAR-FETCHED’
Pushing back on a right-wing theory linking him to New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg and the recent criminal indictments of former President Donald Trump, billionaire philanthropist George Soros said that he doesn’t know the Manhattan district attorney and never gave to Bragg’s campaign. Soros, who has long been a bogeyman on the right, responded via text to Semafor editor-at-large Steve Clemons asking him about MAGA supporters connecting him to Trump’s indictment. Linking to his 2022 Wall Street Journal op-ed highlighting his support for criminal justice reform, Soros wrote: “Anyone who wants to understand why I’ve donated to reform-minded prosecutors should read it.” As for Bragg, the reclusive billionaire said, “I did not contribute to his campaign and I don’t know him,” adding that, “I think some on the right would rather focus on far-fetched conspiracy theories than on the serious charges against the former president.” According to The New York Times, claims made by Trump’s allies that Bragg is “bought and paid for by George Soros” are “exaggerated.” While Soros never directly donated to Bragg or his campaign, he did contribute $1 million to a progressive criminal justice group that endorsed Bragg in 2021. That group, Color of Change, eventually spent $500,000 in support of Bragg’s candidacy—roughly 11 percent of the organization’s total spending that election cycle. Fox News and its sister channel Fox Business Network, meanwhile, have mentioned Soros at least two dozen times since the indictment news dropped on Thursday.