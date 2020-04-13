George Stephanopoulos Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for COVID-19. Stephanopoulos announced his diagnosis on Monday morning’s show, saying it was “no surprise” as his wife, the actress and author Ali Wentworth, confirmed she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus two weeks ago. “I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” he said, noting that his only symptom was a loss of his sense of smell. Stephanopoulos has been looking after Wentworth as she self-isolates at their home in New York. In an Instagram post last week, she said: “I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery.” However, Stephanopoulos said Monday morning that Wentworth was starting to feel better.