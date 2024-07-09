George Stephanopoulos Says Biden Can’t Serve Four More Years: TMZ
HOT MIC MOMENT
George Stephanopoulos was caught on camera Tuesday admitting to a passerby that President Biden can’t last four more years as president. The revelation was made in a video obtained by TMZ. “Do you think Biden should step down? You’ve talked to him more than anybody else has lately,” the man behind the camera asked the Good Morning America frontman. “I don’t think he can serve four more years,” Stephanopoulos said in response. Later, via a spokesperson, he told Puck News: “Earlier today I responded to a question from a passerby. I shouldn’t have.” An ABC News spokesperson said, “George expressed his own point of view and not the position of ABC News.”Just last week, Stephanopoulos sat down with Biden and conducted the president’s first on-camera interview since his highly criticized showing at the first presidential debate. During their almost half-hour conversation, Stephanopoulos probed Biden about his performance and health leading up to the debate. “But it seemed like you were having trouble from the first question in, even before he spoke,” Stephanopoulos said to Biden. “Well, I just had a bad night. You have had some bad interviews once in a while. I can’t remember any, but I’m sure you did,” Biden said in response.