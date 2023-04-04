Woman Visiting D.C. for Concert Is Stabbed to Death by Stranger in Her Hotel Room: Cops
COLD BLOODED
A Virginia woman was stabbed to death Friday inside her Washington, D.C. hotel room by a stranger, according to police. Christy Bautista, 31, was staying at the Ivy City Hotel while in town for a concert when police say she was attacked and stabbed over 20 times less than an hour after checking in. The suspect, 43-year-old George Sydnor Jr., was discovered inside the hotel room covered in blood, per court documents. He was taken into custody that day and charged with first-degree murder. Sydnor pleaded not guilty in court on Monday, and was being held without bond. He has an extensive criminal record, being arrested as recently as this past October for armed robbery. “Our family is devastated by the loss of our beloved Christy,” Bautista's family said in a statement. “She brought joy to everybody who knew her and was a shining light in all of our lives.”