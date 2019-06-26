CHEAT SHEET
JUSTICE
Former USC Gynecologist George Tyndall Arrested in Sex-Abuse Cases: Lawyer
George Tyndall, the former gynecologist at the University of Southern California accused of sexually abusing patients, has been arrested, according to his attorneys. Tyndall has been arrested on sexual-abuse charges related to 16 patients, the Los Angeles Times reports, though he has been accused by over 400 women of sexual abuse. The Times first reported the decades of alleged abuse by Tyndall, including inappropriate contact with patients and suggestive remarks about their bodies, in May 2018. Since then, the LAPD has been collecting evidence from USC alumnae across the country about their experiences with the former campus gynecologist.
Earlier this month, USC agreed to pay a landmark $215 million settlement for a class-action lawsuit brought by Tyndall’s former patients. The settlement would pay individual reparations between $2,500 and $250,000 to approximately 17,000 women, depending on the severity of the alleged misconduct and the willingness of women to confidentially detail those experiences in written statements or interviews.