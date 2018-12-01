George W. Bush, Obamas, Clintons Mourn Loss of Bush 41

"George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for,” former President George W. Bush wrote while announcing his father’s death late Friday evening. “Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announced that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died,” the younger Bush president wrote of the news. “The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41's life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

In a separate statement, former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama wrote: “America has lost a patriot and humble servant... While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Not merely for the years he spent as our forty-first President, but for the more than 70 years he spent in devoted service to the country he loved.”

“George H.W. Bush’s life is a testament to the notion that public service is a noble, joyous calling,” the Obamas continued. “And he did tremendous good along the journey.”

Other Bush family members reacted soon after the news was announced, including Texas land commissioner George P. Bush, the late ex-president’s grandson. “My grandfather was the greatest man I ever knew,” he wrote above an image of himself walking with Bush at the White House.

Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton issued a heartfelt statement that focused on a decency that transcended partisanship.

“He never stopped serving,” Bill Clinton said. “I saw it up close, working with him on tsunami relief in Asia and here at home after Hurricane Katrina. His remarkable leadership and great heart were always on full display.”