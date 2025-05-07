Trumpland

George W. Bush Plans to Brutally Snub Melania Trump’s White House Event

NO THANK YOU

The East Room event will honor former First Lady Barbara Bush–but one big name won’t be there.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

MAGA supporters fear Marco Rubio and Melania Trump will be embarrassed at a womens award event.
Kayla Bartowski/Getty Images

A key member of the Bush family has snubbed Melania Trump after declining to attend a ceremony hosted by the first lady honoring the late Barbara Bush.

Former President George W. Bush is not expected to attend a Thursday event at the White House’s East Room for the unveiling of a U.S. Postal Service stamp dedicated to his late mother, two unnamed officials told The Washington Post.

Dorothy Bush Koch, the former president’s younger sister, is listed by Trump’s office as one of several featured speakers at the event. Alice Yates, the chief executive of the George and Barbara Bush Foundation, will also attend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Bush attended both of President Donald Trump’s inaugurations, he did not endorse Trump in his three presidential runs.

Trump Brags That People 'Loved' Melania at Pope’s FuneralTALKIN’ BOUT MY GIRL
Janna Brancolini
President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump standing before Pope Francis' funeral.

In a 2021 event marking two decades since the 9/11 attack, Bush lamented that “so much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear, and resentment.”

Trump appeared to take those comments as a dig towards him, later saying in a statement that Bush “led a failed and uninspiring presidency” and that he “shouldn’t be lecturing anybody!”

Trump had a testy history even with Barbara Bush herself.

Traders Made $100M on Melania Memecoin Before It Went PublicCRYPTIC CURRENCY
Tom Sanders
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Former first lady Melania Trump arrives on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

In the 2019 book The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of a Dynasty, Barbara calls Trump “a symbol of greed.”

The book also revealed that months before she died in 2018, Barbara said she no longer considered herself a Republican despite having been one of the party’s most recognizable faces.

“I have heard that she was nasty to me, but she should be. Look what I did to her sons,” Trump said in 2019, referring to former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. “Look, she’s the mother of somebody that I competed against. Most people thought he was going to win and he was quickly out. I hit him very hard in South Carolina.”

A spokesperson for Bush did not respond to a request for comment from The Post.

Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaFox News Host Grills Trump Official on Air Safety: ‘How Do You Not Know?’
Corbin Bolies
TrumplandMAGA Tries to Sway Pope Vote With $100 Bottles of Wine and Billion-Dollar Promises
Janna Brancolini
TrumplandTrump Insults Canada Moments Before Sitting Down With New PM
David Gardner
TrumplandCIA Brutally Fact Checks Trump’s Rationale for Using Alien Enemies Act
Josh Fiallo
PoliticsTrump Busted Stealing His Policy Ideas From TV... Again
Leigh Kimmins