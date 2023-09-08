George W. Bush Praises Ukrainian President: ‘He Is a Real Texan’

Read it at POLITICO
Former President George W. Bush showered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with praise while calling into a conference taking place in Kyiv on Friday, POLITICO reported. “Well he is a tough dude, he is a real Texan,” Bush said of Zelenskyy. The former president also lauded the United States’ support of Ukraine and said if Putin’s invasion is not stopped it may spread to neighboring countries. “The condition in Ukraine matters to the security of the U.S.,” Bush said. “The U.S. still has to support people like Zelenskyy when they show courage.”