George W. Bush’s Daughter Went to War With Him Over Math

Jenna Bush Hager has opened up about the cause of some of her most vicious spats with her father, President George W. Bush. “My dad would sit with me at that kitchen table and try to teach me math, and we’d get in big fights and I’d cry myself to sleep,” the 43-year-old former first daughter, now a TV host, told viewers of her NBC show Today With Jenna & Friends. “There was a period of time when I made bad grades,” she added. Co-host Sheinelle Jones said conflict with parents over academic performance was “relatable,” and something she assumes is likely all too easy to find at “kitchen tables all over this country at night.” Any familial hostilities presumably pre-date the senior Bush’s tenure in the Oval Office, given Jenna would have been 19 years old and an undergraduate at the University of Texas at Austin when the former Republican president first took the White House back in 2001.