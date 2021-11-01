Laundry Detergent Dumped on Torah Scroll at George Washington University Frat House
‘HATE CRIME’
Police have been called in to investigate after laundry detergent was dumped over a Torah scroll at a George Washington University fraternity house. Tau Kappa Epsilon President Chris Osborne told CNN that vandals broke into the house while members were away, and they returned to discover the damage Sunday morning. “There was laundry detergent dumped on religious texts, specifically a Jewish Torah,” said the chapter president. “We believe it was an act of antisemitism... There was a Christian Bible and a Jewish Torah in the room, and only the Jewish Torah was vandalized. I believe it was a hate crime.” GWU President Thomas LeBlanc said he was “appalled” by what he described as “antisemitic vandalism” and he confirmed that university police are working with the D.C. Metropolitan Police to find the perpetrators. The fraternity has also asked the Anti-Defamation League to investigate the incident.