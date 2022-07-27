GW Now Says Clarence Thomas Is ‘Unavailable’ to Teach His Law Class
BYE, TEACH
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is no longer teaching a Constitutional Law seminar at George Washington University Law School, according to an email sent to those enrolled in the course. The GW Hatchet, the University’s independent student newspaper, reported that Gregory Maggs, one of Thomas’ former clerks who has co-taught the class since 2011, wrote the email. It simply said that the justice, who is no longer named as a lecturer on the law school’s course list, is “unavailable” to co-teach this autumn. Last month, a petition from the law school demanding he be fired garnered more than 11,000 signatures, and 50 students wrote an open letter with the same request, citing his role in overturning Roe v. Wade and his inflammatory concurring opinion that suggested same-sex marriage and birth control should be re-examined, too. Leadership declined to listen to those concerns, citing the importance of free academic discourse.