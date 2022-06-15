George Washington University Will No Longer Use ‘Colonials’ Name
ABOUT TIME
George Washington University announced Wednesday that it would drop its longstanding moniker used since 1926—the “colonials”—following recommendations from a special committee. The sports teams bear the name as well as the Colonial Health Center and “colonial cash,” which is used for campus meals and laundry. The Special Committee on the Colonials Moniker released a report outlining the history behind the moniker and pleading its case as to why it’s past time to change it. Christopher Alan Bracey, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, told GW Today that the university’s values have shifted. “We have evolved over our 200 years as an institution and a community,” Bracey said. “Today, the moniker no longer does the work that a moniker should—namely, unifying the campus behind our academic and athletic institutional aspirations.” The name will continue to be used as the university seeks alternatives.