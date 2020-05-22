NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Read it at ESPN
Georgetown basketball coach Patrick Ewing has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to an announcement from the university. The Hall of Fame basketball coach and former NBA All-Star has been hospitalized for treatment. In a written statement, he said, “I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly... I'll be fine and we will all get through this.” He encouraged others to stay safe and thanked healthcare workers.