Georgetown Football Player Arrested on Murder Warrant: Report

Read it at Fox5DC
Georgetown University football player Dijon Williams was arrested by U.S. marshals in Georgia on a murder warrant out of Washington, D.C., Fox5DC reported. The wide receiver, who is a senior, was immediately suspended from the team, which said in a statement that it is “cooperating fully” with the investigation. Williams was a star high-school athlete in Georgia before being recruited to play for the Hoyas. Authorities released no details about the crime, but Georgetown said it did not happen near campus.