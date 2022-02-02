Georgetown Students Stage Sit-In Over Law School Exec’s Tweets
GET THEE GONE
Georgetown students staged a protest Tuesday over remarks from a newly hired head of a research institute within the law school. Ilya Shapiro, incoming director of the university’s Center for the Constitution and former VP of the conservative Cato Institute, wrote that President Joe Biden’s SCOTUS nominee would be a “lesser black woman,” a remark the dean of the school called “appalling.” Shapiro was put on administrative leave. Georgetown Black Law Student Association circulated a petition calling for Shapiro’s firing on Monday night, then called for students to demonstrate Tuesday. Dean William Treanor attended the protest in the law school’s library to answer student questions, according to National Review, though he did not make definitive promises with regard to Shapiro.