Georgia Ambulance Driver Was Drunk, High, and on Adderall When He Killed Patient: Cops
DEADLY
A Georgia ambulance driver who crashed, killing a dialysis patient on board, had been arrested and charged with second-degree homicide-by-vehicle for allegedly being under the influence. When Fairburn Police pulled Kevin T. McCorvey, 34, over for a field sobriety test, he allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana, taking the stimulant Adderall, and drinking a beer while driving. Police say he veered off the shoulder of the road, causing the ambulance to fall into a ditch, killing 66-year-old Wilton Thomason Jr., who was unrestrained in the back.
In an incident report, a Fairburn Police officer said McCorvey and the other ambulance worker attempted to call an Uber to flee the scene but the officer noticed the smell of alcohol on McCorvey’s breath, prompting him to call Georgia State Patrol. McCorvey was arrested for DUI, second-degree homicide by vehicle, failure to maintain lane, and possession of an open container, according to GSP. The other ambulance worker has not been charged.