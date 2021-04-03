Georgia Babysitter Arrested for Allegedly Killing 9-Month-Old Boy
CRUEL
Dehaven Johnson, 28, was arrested Friday after medical authorities received a call earlier this week about an unresponsive baby in a Sandy Springs apartment. Emergency responders took the child to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, and investigators later learned that Johnson was babysitting him at the time. Autopsy results reveal that the baby “suffered severe injuries that resulted in his death during his care by the suspect,” a Sandy Springs Police Department statement said. The baby suffered injuries on multiple areas of his body, according to Sgt. Salvador Ortega, a spokesman for the police department. Johnson faces charges of felony murder, cruelty to children, and aggravated battery. He is in custody at Fulton County Jail.