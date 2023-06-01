CHEAT SHEET
    Gun Shop Owner Closes So No Kid Gets Killed With His Merch

    ‘JUST MY CONSCIENCE’

    AR-15s

    Bing Guan/Reuters

    Jon Waldman is sick of hearing about kids being slaughtered in mass shootings or just everyday crimes. So he’s doing the only thing he can: He’s closing up his gun shop, Georgia Ballistics in Duluth. “I understand I’m not the one selling the guns that are doing this but there’s a possibility that I could,” he told 11Alive. “I don’t want something that I’ve personally touched, that I’ve helped a client with be used on children.” Even before his decision to shut the business, he refused to sell 4,000 rounds of armor piercing 30-06 bullets to a customer. “This is just my conscience, and it’s more important to me than anything else.”

    Read it at 11Alive