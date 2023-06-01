Gun Shop Owner Closes So No Kid Gets Killed With His Merch

CHEAT SHEET
Jon Waldman is sick of hearing about kids being slaughtered in mass shootings or just everyday crimes. So he’s doing the only thing he can: He’s closing up his gun shop, Georgia Ballistics in Duluth. “I understand I’m not the one selling the guns that are doing this but there’s a possibility that I could,” he told 11Alive. “I don’t want something that I’ve personally touched, that I’ve helped a client with be used on children.” Even before his decision to shut the business, he refused to sell 4,000 rounds of armor piercing 30-06 bullets to a customer. “This is just my conscience, and it’s more important to me than anything else.”