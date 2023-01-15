UGA Football Player, Staffer Killed in Crash Hours After Celebrating Title Win
TRAGEDY
Georgia Bulldogs player Devin Willock and a member of the UGA team’s recruiting staff, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, were killed in a car crash early Sunday, just hours after the team celebrated winning back-to-back national championships a week ago. The single-vehicle crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. in Athens, close to the Georgia campus, when a car left the road and hit two power poles and several trees, according to local police. Willcock, a 20-year-old offensive lineman, was a passenger in the car. LeCroy, the driver, was taken to a hospital but later died. Two other members of the football program were injured and are in stable condition, the UGA Athletic Association said. “We are all heartbroken and devastated,” coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. “Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought and incredible attitude and energy every single day.”