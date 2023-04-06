Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru Shooting Probed as Murder-Suicide
‘HORRIFIC INCIDENT’
A woman was shot dead at a Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Georgia on Wednesday morning by a gunman who then killed himself, authorities said. Police in Rome were initially called to the scene at around 7 a.m. over reports of a vehicle crash with injuries before later being told about the shooting, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Citing Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chris Giles, the outlet reported that preliminary investigations found that Cassie Davis, 39, was sitting in her car in the drive-thru line when Anthony Green, 56, fired three shots through her passenger-side window, before shooting himself. Davis’ vehicle then rolled down an embankment into traffic, leading to the vehicle crash call. Police said Davis and Giles had apparently been in a previous relationship. “Rome Community, a horrific incident occurred outside our restaurant this morning,” the restaurant’s general manager Greg Major told the Rome News-Tribune in a statement. “We are currently cooperating with the police who are investigating.”